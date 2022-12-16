Cuba has won five medals in Solidarity Games

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Cuban divers Prisis Leidis Ruiz and Carlos Daniel Ramos finished third in the 3-m springboard and platform, respectively, to rise to five the number of medals that Cuba has notched up in the Solidarity Games Kazan 2022, a water sports tournament held in Russia.
The Cubans had already won two silver medals and one bronze medal in previous days through Anisley García in the 10-m platform and the artistic swimming mixed duet, whereas Carlos Escalona was third in the 3-mr springboard.
Cuba did not participate with any swimmers in these Games that gather athletes from Russia, Venezuela and Ecuador.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio