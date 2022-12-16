Cuba has won five medals in Solidarity Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Cuban divers Prisis Leidis Ruiz and Carlos Daniel Ramos finished third in the 3-m springboard and platform, respectively, to rise to five the number of medals that Cuba has notched up in the Solidarity Games Kazan 2022, a water sports tournament held in Russia.



The Cubans had already won two silver medals and one bronze medal in previous days through Anisley García in the 10-m platform and the artistic swimming mixed duet, whereas Carlos Escalona was third in the 3-mr springboard.



Cuba did not participate with any swimmers in these Games that gather athletes from Russia, Venezuela and Ecuador.



