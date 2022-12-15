Third success for Cubans in handball World Cup qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team, junior category, achieved today its third victory in the qualifying tournament for the World Championship of that sport, to be held in Mexico City until the 17th.



The Cuban team defeated its Puerto Rican rival 46-20 to maintain its undefeated status and lead Group B at the end of the preliminary phase.



For the winners, Lazaro Vega, with 12 goals, and Osmany Miniet (10) stood out on offense.



With this result, the island team will face Guadeloupe this Friday in one of the semifinals, in search of advancing to the title game.



In this qualifying tournament for the universal tournament of the junior category, two tickets will be given to the world event and a place in the Intercontinental competition, both events to be held next year.