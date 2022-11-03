Cuban table tennis players today in Pan American competition





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Starting today, seven Cuban players will try to win at least one medal in the individual tournament of the Pan American Table Tennis Championships held in Santiago de Chile.



The day’s program features the Cubans opposite players from Puerto Rico, Barbados, Brazil and Venezuela.



Cuba's best performance yet was the qualification of two players for the Friday quarterfinals of the women's doubles, since the Cubans were already eliminated from the men’s and mixed doubles and the matches between men's and women's teams.