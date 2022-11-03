All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
04
November Thursday

Cuban table tennis players today in Pan American competition



 HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Starting today, seven Cuban players will try to win at least one medal in the individual tournament of the Pan American Table Tennis Championships held in Santiago de Chile.

The day’s program features the Cubans opposite players from Puerto Rico, Barbados, Brazil and Venezuela.

Cuba's best performance yet was the qualification of two players for the Friday quarterfinals of the women's doubles, since the Cubans were already eliminated from the men’s and mixed doubles and the matches between men's and women's teams.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News