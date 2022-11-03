Cuban shooters aim for Pan American Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) With their sights set on the Pan American Shooting Championship to be held in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 5 to 14, the Cuban shooters are already fine-tuning their marksmanship for this important event.



According to Rafael Guerra, president of the Cuban Shooting Federation, the goal of the Cuban team—which is already training in Peru—is to get all the quotas for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile and to qualify as many of its members as possible for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, even if only the winners of each modality will get the ticket.



Team Cuba is made up of 16 athletes, including 2012 Olympic champion and 2020 Olympic runner-up Leuris Pupo and 2019 Pan American champion Jorge Felix Alvarez.