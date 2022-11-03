Seven Cubans today in Cologne Boxing World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Seven of the nine Cuban boxers competing in the Boxing World Cup held in Cologne, Germany, will see action today.



Team Cuba made its debut Wednesday with five victories and no defeats, and two of them—Rafael Joubert (60 kg) and Yoenlis Hernandez (75 kg)—have already secured a bronze medal due to the scarce presence of rivals in their respective divisions.



The 2022 Boxing World Cup, formerly known as the Halle Chemistry Cup, gathers 85 competitors from 13 countries.