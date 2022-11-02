Cuban player wins Malaga chess tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) With seven points in nine games, the Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz won the XVI Open Internacional de Ajedrez held in Malaga, Spain.



Pre-ranked second among almost a hundred participants, Albornoz notched up five wins and four draws, which added 2.3 ELO points to his record.



Alongside the Cuban on the podium were the local player Andres Merario and the Armenian Karen Grigoryan, No. 1on the world ranking.