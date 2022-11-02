Cuba to attend IBSA Judo World Championship in Baku





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) The London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 63 kilograms (kg), Dalidaivis Rodriguez, heads the Cuban delegation that will participate at IBSA Judo World Championships, to be held Nov. 7 to 9 in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Among the nine members of the men's and women's teams, Yordani Fernandez, Rio 2016 champion, also stands out.



Those selected for the world championship will compete in the categories established this year by the new medical-functional evaluation system, which now has only two classes.



Four are in J1 (visual acuity of less than or equal to LogMAR 2.6 in binocular vision) and five are in J2 (visual acuity within a range between LogMAR 1.3 and 2.5 with binocular vision, or with a binocular visual field of 60 degrees or less in diameter).



The main objectives of the group are to achieve the visual classification by the new rules of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), in addition to achieving the most points to improve or join the world ranking, by which the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are selected.



Once the world championship is over, these nine Cuban parajudocas are scheduled to compete in the IBSA Pan American Judo Championship of Edmonton 2022, December 7-12, 2022.