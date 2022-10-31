Cuban athletes win gold in African Open Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) At the closing of the spectacular World Para Powerlifting 2022 African Open Championships, held in Cairo, Egypt, Cuban athletes Oníger Drake and Yusniel Suárez, who made up the world team together with Herbert Aceituno from El Salvador, became champions in the men's team competition.



In a "pitched battle" against the mighty African champions, Aceituno won the competition by a difference of only 0.36 kg.



On the last day, Suarez, Drake and Leydis Rodriguez also competed in the mixed team tournament, won by Egypt, a regular powerhouse in these events.



Rodriguez won a silver and a bronze medal in the 45 kg division, whereas Drake notched up two first places in the 88 kg Legend category.