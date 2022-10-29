Cuba vs. Curacao in debut of Caribbean Series 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The team that wins the current 1st Elite League of Cuban Baseball, which will represent Cuba in the upcoming Gran Caracas 2023 Caribbean Series, will face Curacao in its debut on February 2, at the La Rinconera stadium in the Venezuelan capital.



Cuba and Curacao are the two invited teams for this version of the Caribbean Series, which will have the particularity that for the first time the third place will be discussed, in addition to the fact that there will be four daily games.



According to the schedule, Cuba will make its debut against Curaçao, followed by games against the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico and will close the elimination phase on the 8th against Panama.



The semifinal will be between first place and fourth and second place vs. third place. The losers will meet one day later for the bronze medal and the winners of the semi-final will compete for the title on the same day.

