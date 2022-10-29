Cubans Medina and Darriba win bronze at World Absolute Basque Pelota Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The Cuban duo of Yasmary Medina and Daniela Darriba won the bronze medal in frontenis at the World Absolute Basque Pelota Championships in Biarritz, France.



Medina and Darriba won in a three-game duel against a team from France, a powerhouse in Basque pelota.



The Cubans won the first set by a score of 15-11, lost the second by 15-10 and triumphed in the last by 10-8, according to the tables on the official website of the International Federation of Basque Pelota.



The Cubans are thus repeating the result achieved at the 2018 edition of Barcelona.