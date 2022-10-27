Almost 400 foreign runners confirmed for Cuban marathon





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Carlos Gattorno, director of the National Racing and Hiking Commission (CNCC) Marabana/Maracuba, reported today that 391 foreign runners from 47 countries, including the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain and Colombia, have already signed up for Cuba's main marathon race, to be held on November 20.



So far, 1,800 Cubans have also confirmed their participation in this race, which in its 2021 edition only counted on local participants and was based on participation rather than competition because of the circumstances imposed by COVID-19.



This year, the Marabana race will have a different starting point and finishing line in order to accommodate the participants better and facilitate the organization of the event.