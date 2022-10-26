Cuban Andy Granda third in world ranking





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuban Andy Granda appears in third place in the world judo ranking (RM) thanks to his gold medal in the individual tournament of the World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Granda (+100 kg), who also finished first in the Pan American-Oceania Judo Championships and third in the European Open and the Antalya Grand Slam, climbed to third place with 4,432 points after beating the Japanese Tatsuru Saito, the new promise of Japanese judo who boasts 2,400 points, good enough to rank 18th in the world list.



Also among the top 20 in the world ranking are the Cubans Ivan Silva (90 kg, fourth), Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg, twelfth), Magdiel Estrada (73 kg, fifteenth) and Arnaes Odelin (57 kg, seventeenth).