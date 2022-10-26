Cubans still lead the Clemente Vázquez international chess tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) With only three rounds to go, Cubans Dylan Berdayes and Jerzy Jesus Perez remain at the top of the Elite and Premier groups, respectively, of the Andrés Clemente Vázquez chess tournament held in this city.



With five out of six possible points, Berdayes will play today against the Venezuelan Jorge Bobadilla, whereas Jesús, also with five points, will be opposite the Jamaican Shreyas Smith, who follows him with four units.



In addition to ending up first, the main goal of both players is to gain International Master status.