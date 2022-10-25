Cubans lead Clemente Vazquez chess tournament in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) With two representatives of the new generation of Cubans as leaders of each group, the fourth date of the Andres Clemente Vazquez chess tournament will be played this afternoon in Havana.



Jerzy Jesus Gonzalez is the only one with three victories in a row in the Premier section after winning in the double round yesterday against his compatriots Manuel Lafont and Osmel Garcia.



Monday he will be in a tie for second with Guatemalan Sergio Miguel Garcia, who accumulates a streak after a pair of draws and a loss.



Following Jerzy is Jamaican Shreyas Smith with two units and he will now be the opponent of Mexican Ander Ivan Villalba.



In the Elite group, the top is occupied by solo Dylan Berdayes with 2.5 points after a double victory on Sunday over Juan Borges and a draw with Henry Soto, both also from Cuba.



He will now oppose Cuban Omar Almeida, the highest-ranked man in that team and a member of the most recent Olympic team of the Caribbean nation.



Omar is one of three players escorting the leader with a pair of scores each. The others are Venezuelan Jorge Bobadilla and Mexican Nestor Cofre.