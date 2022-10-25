Cuban swimmer wins five gold medals and a bronze in Thailand





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Elisbet Gamez, the best Cuban swimmer in the last two Olympic quadrennials, scored five gold medals and one bronze in Thailand, in her competitive debut as part of an international scholarship.



After winning in freestyle in 50 and 100 meters with times of 25:82 and 55:14 seconds, and in 200 with 1:57.87 minutes, she dominated with 1:05 minutes in a very unusual event in her sporting trajectory, the 100 meters butterfly.



The fifth gold medal came in the 400 meters freestyle, where the 25-year-old timed 4:13.76 minutes.



The bronze medal came in the 800-meter freestyle, at the end of the National Championships in Thailand.



Gamez enjoys in that Asian country a development scholarship from the International Swimming Federation, and in her honors she has a bronze in 800 meters freestyle in the World Cup in short course pool (25 meters) in 2018 in Singapore.