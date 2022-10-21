Cuba announces start of Elite Baseball League Saturday





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN The National Baseball Commission (CNB) announced on Thursday that the First Elite League of Cuban Baseball will begin next Saturday, October 22 and that at the time of issuing the expected information it has been confirmed that the general logistics for the event is guaranteed.



Saturday, at the Latin American Stadium, Portuarios will host Agricultores. In addition, at the same time, at the Cristobal Labra Park on the Isle of Youth, the Tabacaleros will host Centrales and at the Calixto Garcia Stadium in Holguin(eastern Cuba), the host Cafetaleros will host Ganaderos.



The CNB's statement ratifies that 50 games will be held for each team, and that the pending games will be made up during the regular calendar.

As is known, the champion of the event will attend the Gran Caracas Baseball Caribbean Series 2023.