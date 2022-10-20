Cuba to placement round in U23 Baseball World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Victim of its poor offense, the Cuban U23 baseball team saw its dream of making it to the Super Round of the Taipei World Cup evaporate in barely two hours and will have to play the placement round for positions 7-12 instead. Cuba finished fourth in the previous U23 tournament held in Mexico



In the last game of the opening round, Team Cuba beat Australia 3-1, but its fate was contingent on the results of the following games. Indeed, after a nail-biting wait of two hours, they saw their hopes crumble when Puerto Rico lost 4-1 to the Netherlands.



Once again, the pitching staff performed nicely but lacked support from the hitters. The lead-off batters in the lineup did not reach often enough, whereas timely hitting was conspicuous by its absence with runners on scoring position. No great results can be expected from a pale record of two wins and three losses with just 21 singles and seven runs scored in 34 innings.



