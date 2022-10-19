Cuba beat Australia in U23 Baseball World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Team Cuba still stands a chance of advancing to the Super Round phase of the Baseball World Cup in Taipei, China, after beating Australia 3-1 in their game resumption, following postponement due to rain delay last October 14.



The Cubans notched up only four singles, but made the most of their timely hitting and their rival’s poor defense to win their second game in a row after three back-to-back defeats.



Guillermo García powered the offense with one hit and two RBIs, whereas Pedro Pablo Revilla singled in the third run. Both players were in the development team of the Japanese league’s Chunichi Dragons this season.



With two wins and three losses in the qualifying stage, Cuba’s presence in the Super Round will be contingent on today’s games, namely Puerto Rico-Netherlands and South Korea-Mexico.