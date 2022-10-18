Outstanding role of Cuban Jasiel Rivero in Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero had a great game with 26 points and an excellent rating of 32 in the fourth date of the 2022-2023 season of the ACB basketball league in Spain, although he could not prevent the second setback of Valencia Basket.



At the Fuente de San Luis Arena, known as La Fonteta, the Valencians lost in front of their fans with a close score of 74-75 against UCAM Murcia, thus dropping to eighth place in the standings.





Rivero was perfect in that game from close range with eight baskets in the same number of attempts, to which he added three three-pointers out of four made and one free throw scored out of two possible.

He also grabbed five rebounds and handed out one assist to continue his great start to the tournament and confirm his status as the best Latin American player so far in the competition.



Along with the Cuban representative, the other player who scored double digits on offense was Chris Jones Jr. with 14 points, while Artem Pustovyi (16) and Travis Trice (14) were outstanding for the winners.



With this result, the Murcia team now has two wins and two losses, and is in tenth place, with the same balance as five other teams, including Valencia Basket.



So far, the only undefeated teams in four games are the current champions Real Madrid and Lenovo Tenerife.