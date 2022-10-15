Cuban Alexey Fernandez undefeated in chess tournament in Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Keeping his unbeaten record will be a task today for Cuban International Master (IM) Alexey Fernandez, solo leader of the 10th Quintana Roo Chess Cup, in that Mexican state.



Three wins in a row took the Cuban to the top of the Magistral group, the main section of a tournament with spaces for lower-ranked players in the second and third sections.



Alexey won in his last outing against his compatriot and Grandmaster (GM) Carlos Daniel Albornoz, one of the favorites to dominate the tournament due to his rank.



In the two previous games he had beaten the hosts Miguel David Avila and Roberto Avila, two men of lower rank and without international rankings.



As followers of the leader, there are now 10 players with 2.5 points, among them, the Peruvian Jose Eduardo Martinez, who will be his opponent in the first of his scheduled games Friday, as well as other Cubans such as IM Dylan Berdayes, Abel Fabian Lopez and Williams Hernandez, and the woman GM Yerisbel Miranda.