Cuban Jasiel Rivero will be back in action in the EuroLeague



 HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero will play tomorrow in the EuroLeague, Europe’s top-level basketball tournament, when his Spanish club Valencia Basket competes with the French team Lyon-Villeurbanne.

The Valencians will seek their first victory after losing 71-81 to Saski Baskonia, also from Spain, in a game in which Rivero was his team’s top scorer with 14 points.

His performance, marked as well by six rebounds and one assist, was good enough to be considered a sound debut in this competition.

