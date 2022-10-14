Judo champion Andy Granda leads Cuba's mixed team today in Tashkent





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Andy Granda, reigning +100 kg world champion of the individual tournament of the Judo Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, leads Cuba's mixed team in this competition that gathers 17 countries.



Team Cuba features another nine judokas, including Ivan Silva (90 kg) and Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg), who finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the said tournament and whose performance, together with Granda’s victory, secured Cuba’s eighth place in Tashkent.



Now the Island is up for a difficult task, taking into account the presence in the competition of several of the top teams on the medal table, among them the leader Japan, Brazil and Uzbekistan.