Judoka Andy Granda wins gold and places Cuba eighth in World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Judoka Andy Granda won today the gold medal in the +100 kg division and placed Cuba eighth in the individual tournament of the Judo World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Granda, 12th in the world ranking before this competition, beat the Japanese Tatsuru Saito by Ippon in the gold medal bout. On his way to the podium, the Cuban notched up victories over the Hungarian Richard Sipocz, the Austrian Daniel Allestorfer, the Georgian Guram Tushisvili and the Dutch Roy Meyer.



In other Wednesday’s results, Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg) finished seventh, whereas Omar Cruz (+100 kg) lost in his debut.



This outcome ranks Cuba eight in the medal table of this tournament, won by Japan (5-4-3), followed by Brazil (2-1-1), Uzbekistan (2-0-0), Mongolia (1-1-1), Croatia (1-1-0), Georgia (1-0-3), France (1-0-3) and Cuba (1-0-0).