Idalis Ortiz might win a medal for Cuba today in judo World Cup



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct. 12 (ACN) Idalis Ortiz stands as the main hope for Cuba’s last chance to win a medal in the Judo World Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Ortiz, multi-Olympic (2-2-1) and world (2-2-4) medalist in the +78 kg category and thirteenth in the world ranking, is among the great favorites of the specialists. Eight Cuban judokas have already lost their bouts and any possibility to climb the podium.

Along with the outstanding athlete, Andy Granda and the young debutant Omar Cruz will also see action today in this tournament, currently led by Japan (5-3-2), Brazil (2-0-1) and Uzbekistan (2-0-0), in that order.

