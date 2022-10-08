Italian company explains reasons for not starting Cuban Elite League





BAYAMO, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) The details of the logistical issues that caused the non-opening tomorrow, as planned, of the 1st Elite Baseball League at the Martyrs of Barbados stadium in this city(eastern Cuba), have just been analyzed.



The director of the Italian company TeamMate for the Americas, Rafael Llames, explained that both Teammate and the Cuban Baseball Federation worked hard to place here, in a timely manner, the equipment for the six teams, the umpires and other players of the event.



In spite of the tight time available to design and produce the equipment in Chinese factories, the schedule made it possible to place them in Cuba in late September, the executive added.



He also noted that the whole production was manufactured in just 23 days, between August 25 and September 16, and specified that as from September 20, deliveries began to Lantia Marítima S.L., in charge of the airfreight shipment to Cuba.



Unfortunately, Lantia explained that due to the impact of hurricane Ian in the Caribbean and the United States, the airlines have had to cancel flights and little by little they are reopening the spaces and giving departures to the cargoes delayed due to this situation.



Llames will arrive in Havana tomorrow to support the efforts to allow the arrival of the cargoes, their revision and delivery to the consignee.