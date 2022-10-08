Cubans Hurtado and Polanco lose in their debuts at world judo championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuban judoka Melissa Hurtado, 52 kilograms (kg), and Orlando Polanco (66 kg) lost today in their first bouts of the individual tournament of the World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Hurtado lost by Ippon to Israel's Gefen Primo, while Polanco was beaten by Wazari by Tajikistan's Nurali Emoman.



With these results, the Caribbean nation added its third loss in a row, as on Thursday Danny Porte (60 kg) was beaten by South Korea's Seungbeon Jeon, who scored an Ippon.



On Saturday, Cubans Arnaes Odelin (57 kg) and Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) will be in action, on Sunday, Maylin del Toro (63 kg), on Monday, Ivan Silva (90 kg), on Tuesday, Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg), and on Wednesday, Idalis Ortiz (+78kg), Omar Cruz (+100 kg) and Andy Granda (+100 kg).



Japan, with two gold medals, leads the medal standings, followed by Germany (0-1-0), Mongolia (0-1-0), Kazakhstan (0-0-2), Italy (0-0-1) and Israel (0-0-1).