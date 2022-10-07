Cuba vs. Chile in quarterfinals of U21 Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The Cuban team will face Chile tonight in the quarterfinals of the U21 men's volleyball Pan American Cup, to conclude next Saturday at the Ciudad Deportiva coliseum in Havana.



The Cubans, with two wins and one setback, advanced as second place in the B bracket, while the Chileans (1-2) advanced as third in the A bracket, after losing today to the United States, 0-3, in a match postponed from the first day of the group phase.



Mexico (2-1) and Haiti (1-2) complete the quarterfinals program, stage to which they advanced as second and third of the A and B segments, in that order.



The US (3-0) and Canada (3-0) advanced directly to Friday's semifinal as undefeated leaders of A and B, respectively, and await this evening's winners.



The final will take place on Saturday and the teams in contention for the gold medal will have the two tickets to the 2023 world championship of the category.



