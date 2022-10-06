Cuban Danny Porte loses in his debut in judo world championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuban Danny Porte lost today in his debut against South Korea's Seungbeon Jeon, on the first day of the individual tournament of the World Judo Championships, to conclude next Wednesday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Porte was bye in the first round of preliminaries of the 60 kilograms (kg) in pool B and then fell by Ippon in Golden Rule against Jeon, who was then beaten by the same way against Japan's Neohisa Takato.



Nakato will fight for the gold medal against Mongolian Ariunbold Enkhtaivan, while Kazakhstan's Yeldos Smetov and Spain's Francisco Garrigos, and Italy's Angelo Pantano and Israel's Yam Wolczak will be in action for the bronze medals.



Friday, Cubans Melissa Hurtado (52 kg) and Orlando Polanco (66 kg) will compete, and Saturday, Arnaes Odelin (57 kg) and Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) will do the same.



For their part, Maylin del Toro (63 kg) will be in action on Sunday, Ivan Silva (90 kg) on Monday, Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) on Tuesday and Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg), Omar Cruz (+100 kg) and Andy Granda (+100 kg) on Wednesday.