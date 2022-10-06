Cuba to play its third game at the Caribbean Handball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The Cuban women's handball team will play its third match today at the Caribbean Cup in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where they will be rivals of the local team.



The Cuban team has one tie and one victory, while the Dominicans have one win and one loss in a tournament that will last until the 8th and is a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.



On Tuesday, Cuba's representatives achieved their first victory of the tournament with a 33-23 win over the Mexican team.



For the winners, Arisleidy Marquez stood out in the attack with eight goals, followed by Nahomy Rodriguez and Rosa Leal, both with five; and for the Mexicans, Gemma Leal (5) was the best player, according to the statistics provided by Franklin Guevara, Cuban handball commissioner.