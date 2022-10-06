Top Cuban basketball player dies at 40





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuban basketball is in mourning for the sad news of the death on Wednesday of Leidys Oquendo Valdes, a member of the national basketball team for several years.



Oquendo died in El Salvador at the age of 40, due to a post-operative complication after undergoing surgery to remove a uterine fibroid, announced Dalia Henry, president of the Cuban Basketball Federation.



Henry expressed her sorrow for the death of the outstanding basketball player, who for more than 16 years was a member of the women's national pre-selection team, a period in which she obtained important results such as sixth place in the 2001 World Youth Championship.



Also in her sporting trajectory, Oquendo participated in two world championships in the absolute category, besides being champion in the Central American and Caribbean Games of Veracruz 2014.



She has also won five consecutive titles in the 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2012 editions of the Centrobasket tournament, as well as two bronze medals in the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro 2007 and Toronto 2015.



The experienced athlete had just finished her participation in El Salvador's professional league, where she was the top scorer in the most recent season. the most recent season.