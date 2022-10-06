Cuban boxing to remain undefeated in professional circuit





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) With three bouts in Mexico, this month will see five of the so-called Domadores de Cuba trying to maintain the unbeaten record of the franchise since they debuted in the professional boxing circuits, represented by the Golden Ring company.



The experienced team has scored a whopping 13 consecutive victories, and 10 of those bouts have ended before the scheduled number of rounds, which shows the good performance of the Cubans, backed by their golden achievements at the Olympic Games and world championships.



The first to fight in October will be three-time world champion Lazaro Alvarez (135 pounds) who already has two victories and will fight this Friday against the host Brandom Obledo, in an eight-round fight to be held in Hermosillo, Mexico.



Meanwhile, on the 21st, two-time Olympic champion Roniel Iglesias (147 lbs.), who in Tijuana, Mexico, will face Venezuelan Juan Ruiz, who has fought 34 bouts in the professional boxing world.



And on the 28th, in a match scheduled at the Palenque de la Feria de San Marcos, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, three other Cubans will fight against opponents yet to be defined.



World bronze medalist Osvel Caballero (130 pounds) and Olympic gold medalist Arlen Lopez (175 pounds) will fight there, while world champion Yosbany Veitia (118 pounds) will make his debut.