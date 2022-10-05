Cuban men's handball team successfully debuts in Caribbean Cup, women tie





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team debuted on Monday with a 32-29 success against its Mexican similar team, in the Caribbean Cup of that discipline held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



In the Parque del Este arena, both teams played an evenly matched game, but Cubans won the game, mainly supported by counter-attacks and a good defense.



For the winners, Omar Toledano stood out on offense, with six goals, followed by Rolando Mendez and Mario Perez, both with five; while on the other side, Sayyed Morales (8) and Luis Avalos (5) stood out.



On Sunday, the Cuban women made their debut in this competition, in a duel that ended in a 21-goal draw against Puerto Rico.



The Cuban women's handball team will have its second match today, where they will play against Mexico.



This competition, which will last until the 8th, will be a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.



