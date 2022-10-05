Cuba among the leaders of the U16 Chess Olympiad





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuba defeated Bangladesh and remained among the leaders of the World U16 Chess Olympiad in Nakhshivan, Azerbaijan, where two of the nine scheduled rounds have already been played.



The Caribbean team achieved a 3-1 success with individual wins by Daniel Hidalgo, Jose Alejandro Hernandez and Greter Caballero on boards one, three and four, in that order, and a defeat on the second board with Leduard Gonzalez.



Caballero was the last to win and his game against Haque Md. Sajidul deserved praise from coach Rodney Perez, who said she played an excellent game, with precise moves in the moments of greatest tension.



Hidalgo defeated Ferdousi Jannatul, the woman included in the Asian team, while Jose Alejandro overcame Sakline Mostafa and Leduard lost to Reja Neer Manon.



Cuba will now face the top Azerbaijani team in the third round and the goal is to stay in the top 10 of the rankings.