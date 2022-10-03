Cuba plays today in U21 Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) The Cuban men's national team will be opposite Haiti today in the first program of the U21 men's volleyball Pan American Cup held in this city.



According to the schedule for Pool B, Team Cuba will play against Nicaraguan and Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Pool A is made up of the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States and Chile. The final game for the Cup—on Saturday—will decide who gets the ticket for the world championships of this category in 2023.



Recently, the Cubans lost 2-3 to the Canadians in a preparatory match at the same venue.



Cuba was first in the 2019 Pan American Cup held in Peru, followed by Canada and Puerto Rico.