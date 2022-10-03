Cuba makes winning debut in U-16 Chess Olympiad





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Cuban chess player Leduard Gonzalez started his participation in the 34-team U-16 World Chess Olympiad held in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan with a victory over the local Rza Hassalini, whereas the games of the other three Cubans in competition ended in draws.



Among the day’s winners were the favorites Iran—first in the initial ranking—India, Mexico, Mongolia, Latvia, Uzbekistan 1, Georgia 1 and Bangladesh.



This Chess Olympiad for players under 16 years of age has gathered 206 male and 56 female competitors, since it is mandatory for each team to have at least one woman in the roster.