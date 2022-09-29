Cuban Rivero debuts tomorrow in Spanish basketball league 2022-2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero will debut tomorrow in the 2022-2023 season of the ACB basketball league in Spain, during his second year as a member of the Valencia Basket club, one of the main teams of that tournament.



The Valencians will make their debut as visitors against Real Betis, at the Club Atletismo San Pablo arena in Seville.



Last season the Valencia team advanced to the play-offs, but lost in two of three games against Bitci Baskonia in the quarterfinals.



The Cuban played 31 games in which he averaged 9.7 points, with a good effectiveness of 60 % in shooting from short distance, as well as capturing 4.2 rebounds and dishing out 0.7 assists.



He was more discreet in three-point shooting, with only 21.9 %, and in free throws with 57.8 %, for an overall rating of 10.5.