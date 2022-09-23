Cuban Sierra to compete today at world road championships in Australia





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) The best road cyclist of America, Cuban Arlenis Sierra, will compete today in the queen race of the World Road Championships in Wollongong, Australia, once again alone among legendary national teams.



On the coast of southeastern Australia, the always very tough challenge of the great event today will be 164.3 kilometers (km) with nine marked climbs, the highest starting at km 30, peaking at km 40 and ending the descent at km 50, according to the UCI website chart.



Sierra, 29, made history at the World Championships in 2021 by taking an extraordinary fifth place.



This year in Australia the course will have 6.6 km more, but a less abrupt closure.



The Netherlands and Italy, full of Olympic and world champions in different modalities, stand out among the national teams, in a discipline where collective tactics and strategies are vital.



Belgium, Germany, Poland and Australia are other of the most powerful teams in search of the iconic rainbow jersey.



Sierra, in her debut season with the renowned Movistar Team, won the Vuelta a Andalucia and played a key role in the triumph of Dutch Olympic and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten in the main rounds of the world circuit.