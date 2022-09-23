Cubans seek to improve positions in Hobie 16 World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) The Cuban duos of Zoe Barrios-Pedro Hernandez and Vicente-Alejandro de la Guardia will seek today to improve positions in the second day of the Hobie 16 World Championship, open category, in Costa Brava Catalonia, Spain.



Staged at the Ballena Alegre Sailing Club, the mixed duo of Zoe and Pedro, national champions, and Vicente and his son Alejandro, will try to achieve better performances in races three and four of the series of six, closing this Sunday.



Both teams were disqualified at the start line -passed-, which was communicated by the jury after the end of Thursday's second race.



On Thursday, Zoe and Pedro achieved two tenth places, while Vicente and Alejandro finished sixteenth, a performance affected by the warning.



Today, the national starters are in 51st place, with 50 points, and Vicente and Alejandro in 56th with a similar accumulated score.



In total, there are 77 Hobie 16s participating in the open series, and as announced before the start, all are looking to advance to the semifinals, a stage in which there will also be crews seeded to fight for a place in the final.