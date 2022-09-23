Cuban sailors today in Hobie 16 World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) The Cuban duets of Zoe Barrios-Pedro Hernandez and Vicente and Alejandro de la Guardia will compete in the Hobie 16 World Championships held at the Ballena Alegre Sailing Club in Costa Brava Catalonia, Spain.



Both Zoe and Hernandez—Cuba’s national champions—and Vicente and Alejandro will debut today in open category along with another 92 boats seeking to finish among the first 45 to be in the semifinal.



Recently, the Cuban duo of René Torrecilla-Lorena Fundora finished sixth in the North American Mixed Snipe Championships in Toronto, Canada, which gathered 14 boats from four countries. Cuba was also invited to compete the 50th World Open Snipe Championships in Cascais, Portugal, with the duets Nelido Manso-Sanlay Castro and Pedro Vega-Darién Martínez, who finished 21st and 43rd respectively among 88 crews from 17 countries.