Cubans today in rowing world cup semifinals





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Cubans Carlos Andrei Ajete and Boris Luis Guerra will be today in one of the two semifinal heats of the short sculls double pair (2x), open category, at the World Rowing Championships held in Recice, Czech Republic, which gathers more than 900 rowers from 65 countries.



The Cubans—who will row alongside athletes from Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Romania and Serbia—aim to finish among the first three in order to struggle for the 13th to 18th positions, since they were fifth in the quarterfinals. On their end, Milena Venegas and Yariulvis Cobas were eliminated after they finished last in the preliminaries the repechage.



The main goal of both Cuban duets is to keep preparing for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile in 2023.