Cuban Quesada tops annual international chess classic in Dom Rep





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Cuban Yasser Quesada is now the top solo player in the Pedro Henriquez Ureña Annual International Chess Classic in Memoriam of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where the seventh round is being played today.



The Cuban champion defeated the Mexican Manuel Leon Hoyos yesterday and with that victory he climbed to five points in six games, which puts him half a point ahead of the Argentinean Fernando Peralta.



For the seventh date, to be played Wednesday, he will face with white pieces the host Josue Araujo, who is in fourth place with four points, after a draw with his compatriot Christopher Guzman.



Peralta drew in his most recent outing with the American Alejandro Ramirez, a man born in Costa Rica, who is now third in the ranking with four points.



The tournament consisted of nine rounds in the Swiss system and the outlook prior to the seventh day is in line with expectations, taking into account the pre-qualification by Elo ratings.