Cuba vs. Puerto Rico in debut of U23 World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) The U23 Cuban baseball team will make its debut against Puerto Rico in Group B of the World Cup to be held in Taipei, China, October 13-23, with the participation of 12 teams.



The B key group also includes Australia, South Korea, Mexico and the Netherlands, while in the A section are China Taipei, Colombia, Germany, Japan, South Africa and the champion Venezuela.



The World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) and the host Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) announced today that the teams from China and Nicaragua could not confirm their participation in the tournament due to their COVID-19 national restrictions and have been replaced by Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively.



According to the tournament format, the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Round, while the other six will compete in the Placement Round. Then, the top two finishers from the Super Round will compete for the world title, while the third and fourth will compete for the bronze medal.