Cubans Ajete and Guerra in quarterfinals of World Rowing Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) Cubans Carlos Andrei Ajete and Boris Luis Guerra advanced to next Wednesday's quarterfinals of the short sculls double pair (2x), open category, by dominating the repechage heat of the World Rowing Championships in Recise, Czech Republic.



According to the International Federation's website, the Ajete-Guerra duo won the heat with a time of 06:23.80 minutes, held at the International Rowing and Canoeing Center in the Czech city.



The other three tickets for this important phase were won by the boats from Uzbekistan (06:25.05), China (06:28.03) and Switzerland (06:50.83), in that order.



The Cuban crew, which makes its international debut as a pair, will have as opponents on Wednesday the doubles of Italy, Croatia, Moldova, Serbia and Finland.



All of them will be looking for one of the first three places in the quarterfinals, which would guarantee them a pass to the A/B semifinals, as the fourth will have to settle for the C/D.



The main objective of the Cubans is to continue their preparation -competing- for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.



More than 900 competitors -conventional and non-conventional- from 65 countries are competing in the world championship until the 25th.