Cubans today in World Rowing Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 19 (ACN) Cubans Carlos Andrei Ajete, Boris Luis Guerra, Milena Venegas and Yariulvis Cobas will compete today in the repechage and preliminaries of the short sculls double pair (2x) of the World Rowing Championships held in Recice, Czech Republic, attended by more than 900 athletes from 65 countries.



Ajete and Guerra, who finished last in the qualifiers, will strive to qualify among the top four in their heat to advance to the Wednesday quarterfinals, whereas the duet of Venegas and Cobas will make their debut in the qualifying round with the goal of being first or second in their heat in order to avoid the repechage.



The main objective of the Cuban rowers is to continue their preparation for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.