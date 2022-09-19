Cuban Andreu advances to repechage at World Wrestling Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Cuban freestyle gladiator Reineris Andreu, 57 kilograms (kg), advanced today to the repechage of his division in the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.



Andreu, world champion of the U-23 category in Budapest, Hungary, three years ago, debuted with a 10-0 victory by technical superiority (ST) against South Africa's Jakobo Tanki, in the qualifying round, which gave him a pass to the round of 16.



In that round he could do little against Zelimkhan Abakarov, from Albania, who came out on top 10-0 by ST, and then got two more wins to reach the title discussion.



With this performance, Abakarov pushed the Cuban fighter to the repechage, who will face the Colombian Oscar Eduardo Trigueros, and if he wins, he would be the opponent of the Uzbek Gulomjon Abdullaev.



In case of winning these two bouts tomorrow, Andreu would challenge for one of the bronze medals against Serbian Stevan Andria Micic, who lost 1-6 in one of the semifinals with the Albanian, according to the tournament's official website.



So far, Cuban gladiators have not achieved to climb the awards podium in this World Championship.