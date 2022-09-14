President of Portugal's Olympic Committee to visit Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) The president of the Portuguese Olympic Committee (COP), José Manuel Marques Constantino Da Silva, will arrive today in Cuba on a three-day work visit that includes a tour around the José Smith Comas National Canoeing School, the Manuel Fajardo University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences, the Cuban Sports Research Center, and the Branch School of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER).



Marques Constantino will also meet with authorities of the Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement and with the Portuguese Ambassador in Havana, José Pedro Machado Vieira.



His program for the next two days also features a working session with the COC and INDER, as well as visits to the National Schools of Soccer and Gymnastics.