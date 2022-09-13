Two Cubans today at the Wrestling World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 12 (ACN) Greco-Roman gladiator Kevin de Armas, 60 kilograms (kg), and woman freestyle gladiator Yaynelis Sanz (55 kg), will be the two Cubans in action today at the World Championship of wrestling in Belgrade, Serbia.



De Armas will make his debut in the qualifying round against Egyptian Haithem Mahmoud Ahmed, looking to advance to the round of 16.



In the case of Sanz, she will make her first performance in the round of 16 against Sushma Shokeen, from India, and if she is successful, she will advance to the round of eight for a place in the semifinals.



On Sunday, Cuba's Greek wrestler Luis Orta (63 kg), Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, lost 1-3 in the quarterfinals against Taleh Mammadov, from Azerbaijan, owner of two silver and one bronze medals in European tournaments.



Orta, Olympic champion in the 60 kg division, won two victories by technical superiority in his first bouts, but was eliminated in the next stage.



Also on Sunday, Cuba's Juan Luis Conde (97 kg), silver medalist at the Pan American Wrestling Championship in Acapulco, Mexico, last May, was defeated in his first fight.