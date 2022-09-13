Gomez places Cuba sixth at Santo Domingo Panamerican Open 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 12 (ACN) Judoka Idelannis Gomez won the title in the 70 kilograms (kg) and placed Cuba in sixth place in the medal standings of the Pan American Open in Santo Domingo, where 190 representatives from 18 countries competed this weekend.



The Caribbean island also got a bronze with Omar Cruz (+100 kg), as well as the fifth place -discussed bronze- of Blanca Cabrera (52 kg) on Saturday, a day in which Kimy Bravo (66 kg) lost in her first bout.



Ahead of the four Cubans (1-0-1) finished Dominican Republic (5-1-4), leader of the competition, followed in that order by Venezuela (3-0-3), Colombia (2-3-5), Mexico (2-2-5) and the United States (1-0-1), the six nations with at least one of the 14 crowns in contest.



Gomez advanced at Ippon pace to the final and won it against Colombia's Luisa Bonilla, with previous victories against Mexico's Leilie Villareal and Canada's Laurence Biron, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.



Undoubtedly, the young judoka from Cuba, champion of the 1st Caribbean Games of Guadalupe 2022, has shown a rise in her sporting trajectory, since a few days ago she won the silver medal in a youth tournament in this same capital.