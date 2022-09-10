Cuban Sierra to defend Movistar's leadership at Ceratizit Challenge





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra will face today the third of the five stages of the Ceratizit Challenge, in Spain, where her club, Movistar Team, took the lead through Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten.



On the previous day, Sierra led her team at crucial moments in search of options for Van Vleuten, after an advantage of the rival formations for 40 of the 105.9 kilometers (km) of the section and just before the Dutchwoman's defining attack.



Today's segment will be 96.5 km from Camargo to Aguilar de Campoo, in a World Tour race won by Van Vleuten in 2021.



In the general classification Van Vleuten, Olympic and world champion and leader of the world ranking, accumulates 3:20:16 hours, 1:55 minutes ahead of Longo, bronze medalist in the road race of the last two Olympics.



For Movistar Team, Sierra is in 21st place, 5:01 minutes behind "Miek".Completing the blue team's lineup in the Ceratizit Challenge are Denmark's Emma Noorsgaard, France's Aude Bianic, Norway's Katrine Aalerud and Spain's Sarah Martin.