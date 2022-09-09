Cuba vs. Dominican Republic today in semifinals of Final Six volleyball tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) The Cuban women's team will face today the host Dominican Republic in one of the semifinal matches of the 2nd edition of the Final Six Volleyball Tournament, to be held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



The Cuban team, fourth place in the preliminary round, with two wins and three losses, will play Friday against the undefeated and defending champions Dominicans, leaders (5-0) of the standings.



Tomas Fernandez's girls secured their place in the semifinals by defeating Puerto Rico 3-2 on Thursday, while the Dominicans defeated the United States 3-0.



In the other semifinal match, the U.S. women, second (3-2), and the Puerto Ricans, third (3-2), will be in action on a day in which the fifth place of the competition will also be decided between Mexico, fifth (1-4), and Canada, sixth (1-4).



Tomorrow, the gold and bronze medals will be disputed between the winners and losers of the semifinals, respectively, at the Ricardo Arias National Volleyball Palace in the Dominican capital.



The results of Cubans and Puerto Rican teams will be important, since the team that does best will get the only and last ticket to the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.